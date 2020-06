Category: World Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 01:09 Hits: 6

Tennis star Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the cancellation of an exhibition event in Croatia, where world No. 1 Novak Djokovic was to play in the final.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/bulgaria-tennis-dimitrov-coronavirus/30683588.html