Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 June 2020 20:06 Hits: 5

Wirecard was meant to have $2.1 billion in two Philippine banks, but the country's central bank said the bank documents were fake. The German financial startup has now admitted the money probably never existed.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/wirecard-s-missing-billions-not-in-the-philippines-central-bank-says/a-53892369?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf