Category: World Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 05:39 Hits: 6

The French government said Monday it had brought home 10 French children of jihadist fighters overnight from a refugee camp in Syria, the latest in a piecemeal repatriation process since the Islamic State group was ousted from its Syrian base in March 2019.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200622-france-repatriates-10-children-from-syria-foreign-ministry-says