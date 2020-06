Category: World Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 06:40 Hits: 8

Chinese and EU leaders will hold a video summit Monday amid tensions over new tariffs on Chinese firms and Beijing's actions on Hong Kong as well as concerns that Beijing will buy up European companies weakened by the Covid-19 crisis. The talks come against the backdrop of a rise in bellicose rhetoric toward China from the United States.

