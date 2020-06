Category: World Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 07:59 Hits: 8

Millions of French children returned to school on Monday after more than three months at home due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Pupils in kindergarten, elementary and secondary schools up to the age of 15 are required to return following a gradual reopening that began in recent weeks.

