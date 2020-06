Category: World Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 08:58 Hits: 8

PETALING JAYA: Outgoing Dewan Negara president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran called upon the government to reinstate the full powers of Malay rulers that were reduced by a 1993 Constitutional amendment.

