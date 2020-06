Category: World Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 07:29 Hits: 6

Archaeologists have discovered a wide circle of deep shafts surrounding an ancient settlement close to Stonehenge, opening up new lines of investigation into the origins and meaning of the mysterious, prehistoric monument.

