Category: World Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 08:09 Hits: 8

LONDON: A weekly coronavirus testing regime using a "no-swab" saliva test is being trialled in Southampton, southern England, and could result in a simpler and quicker way to detect outbreaks of the virus, the British government said on Monday (Jun 22). "Saliva testing could potentially make it ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/-no-swab--saliva-test-for-coronavirus-piloted-in-britain-12858394