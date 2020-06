A Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP) volunteer uses a megaphone to urge residents to evacuate to shelters ahead of the expected landfall of Cyclone Amphan in Khulna on May 19, 2020. India and Bangladesh began evacuating more than two million people May 18 as a cyclone barrelled towards their coasts, with officials racing to ready extra shelters amid fears of coronavirus contagion in cramped refuges. (Photo: Kazi Shanto/AFP via Getty Images)