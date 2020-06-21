Juneteenth celebrations and Black Lives Matter protests center ongoing calls for justice

Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 June 2020 22:45 Hits: 9

Thousands across the nation participated in peaceful protests, rallies, and street celebrations to commemorate Juneteenth this weekend amid the ongoing call to end racial injustice. This year’s Juneteenth celebrations coincided with nationwide protests following the violent death of George Floyd. Worldwide, people took this year to commemorate the holiday alongside peaceful protests against police brutality and racism. Demonstrations in the U.S. and across the globe depicted unity in the movement in addition to the ongoing call for justice and peace.

Amid celebrations of Juneteenth this weekend, the movement to end racial injustice and protests for #BlackLivesMatter continue across the country. These videos remind us of community strength, rebuilding, and that the momentum is not lost. Calls for justice continue and will until it is served.

Images of #GeorgeFloyd leading the charge at ChicagoÃ¢Â�Â�s Juneteenth march. WeÃ¢Â�Â�ll have a live report about celebrations nationwide on @CBSEveningNews with @NorahODonnell pic.twitter.com/XvM21FInKN

The masses at the Port of Oakland begin to move out, marching toward Oakland City Hall as the Juneteenth rally continues. Live video: https://t.co/f4kI1BByVf pic.twitter.com/Ky3xUQ1JSG

Yesterday we marched to the Democratic Party HQ in #Sacramento for #Juneteenth because it is both of the two parties that benfit from the current system of prison slavery and mass incarceration created by the 13th Ammendment. The struggle for freedom continues! #EndPrisonSlavery pic.twitter.com/qh0OzHRU0C

While slavery was officially abolished in 1865, systemic racism lives on in the U.S. Black folk are still victim to oppression and discrimination based on their race. Juneteenth celebrations and marches give hope that a better future is near and shed light on the importance of continuing the movement— the work is never done. This weekend was a weekend of hope and a reminder that justice can be achieved. Here are some demonstrations and protests in celebration of Juneteenth and the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

Thousands of protesters in New Zealand took a knee for Black Lives Matter pic.twitter.com/4rSzRvgqdN June 21, 2020

Guernsey Together supporting the Black Lives Matter movement Ã°Â�Â�Â¤ pic.twitter.com/CaxX46ny2f June 20, 2020

The brass band adds a lot to the chanting! Plus, itÃ¢Â�Â�s a poorly-kept secret that IÃ¢Â�Â�ve long wanted to join the @ResistanceRev Choir (or at least form a menÃ¢Â�Â�s auxiliary). #WhichSideAreYouOn? (You donÃ¢Â�Â�t sound like youÃ¢Â�Â�re on the freedom side!) pic.twitter.com/eYwh4xaELw June 20, 2020

While 47 states acknowledge Juneteenth as a holiday, it is not considered a federal holiday. On its 155th anniversary Friday, senators shared legislation to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. “Juneteenth is about reclaiming our history, rejoicing in the progress we’ve made, and recommitting to the work yet undone," said Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., in a press release, according to NBC News. "Our nation still has a long way to go to reckon with and overcome the dark legacy of slavery and the violence and injustice that has persisted after its end.”

Do you want to see Juneteenth become a federal holiday? Sign and send the petition: Congress must make Juneteenth a national holiday.

