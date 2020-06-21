Juneteenth celebrations and Black Lives Matter protests center ongoing calls for justice

Thousands across the nation participated in peaceful protests, rallies, and street celebrations to commemorate Juneteenth this weekend amid the ongoing call to end racial injustice. This year’s Juneteenth celebrations coincided with nationwide protests following the violent death of George Floyd. Worldwide, people took this year to commemorate the holiday alongside peaceful protests against police brutality and racism. Demonstrations in the U.S. and across the globe depicted unity in the movement in addition to the ongoing call for justice and peace.
Juneteenth, a holiday composed of the words “June” and “19th”, celebrates the symbolic day in which the Union army major general Gordon Granger read aloud Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation abolishing slavery on a plantation in Galveston, Texas. While the proclamation was signed by Lincoln two years prior, many enslaved Black folk in Confederate territory remained captive and did not know of their freedom prior to this day in 1865. With the ratification of the thirteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1865, slavery was abolished across the U.S.
While slavery was officially abolished in 1865, systemic racism lives on in the U.S. Black folk are still victim to oppression and discrimination based on their race. Juneteenth celebrations and marches give hope that a better future is near and shed light on the importance of continuing the movement— the work is never done. This weekend was a weekend of hope and a reminder that justice can be achieved. Here are some demonstrations and protests in celebration of Juneteenth and the #BlackLivesMatter movement.
Amid celebrations of Juneteenth this weekend, the movement to end racial injustice and protests for #BlackLivesMatter continue across the country. These videos remind us of community strength, rebuilding, and that the momentum is not lost. Calls for justice continue and will until it is served.
While 47 states acknowledge Juneteenth as a holiday, it is not considered a federal holiday. On its 155th anniversary Friday, senators shared legislation to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. “Juneteenth is about reclaiming our history, rejoicing in the progress we’ve made, and recommitting to the work yet undone," said Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., in a press release, according to NBC News. "Our nation still has a long way to go to reckon with and overcome the dark legacy of slavery and the violence and injustice that has persisted after its end.”
