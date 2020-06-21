The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Time to Hold Agribusiness Accountable for Its Climate Footprint

Shefali Sharma
IATP's new study draws a direct line between policies (or lack thereof) that have aided and abetted global dairy corporations to get big and powerful to those that have disempowered dairy farmers and the rural communities where they reside.

Read more https://www.commondreams.org/views/2020/06/21/time-hold-agribusiness-accountable-its-climate-footprint?cd-origin=rss

