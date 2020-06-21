Biden's VP pick, D.C statehood, and more you might have missed

Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 June 2020 16:30 Hits: 6

Happy Sunday, everyone! Hopefully, you are all having a good week and taking some time to unwind and relax this weekend.

Let’s get to the news, shall we?

Joe Biden marks DACA anniversary by saying he'll use executive action to protect young immigrants

By Gabe Ortiz

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden marked the 8th anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program’s announcement by recommitting to using “the full extent” of his executive powers to protect young immigrants from deportation as he works on permanent legislation should he be elected president in November. “Dreamers deserve to be able to plan their lives with confidence, as do the 11 million undocumented individuals who are living in and enriching our country every day,” he said in a Medium post on Monday. “On my first day as President, I’ll be sending to Congress a bill outlining a clear roadmap to citizenship. And, as we work to pass a permanent, legislative reform through Congress, I’ll use the full extent of my executive authority to protect Dreamers and keep their families together.” ​

Although the most recent Supreme Court ruling has certainly been a step forward for Dreamers, this roadmap to citizenship is an essential step forward.

As cities pledge police reform, sometimes a chokehold ban isn't really a chokehold ban

By Laura Clawson

The Phoenix police department announced it will “suspend training and use of the Carotid Control Technique, effective immediately.” California Gov. Gavin Newsom similarly called for an end to training in the brutal technique. In Florida, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office banned the tactic—except when they want to use deadly force. (Well, they would say “when deadly force is justified,” but police have a way of justifying what they want to do.) It’s the same with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and in Chicago: carotid restraint can’t be used except as a means of deadly force. It’s all about the loopholes! The thing is, Minneapolis had stopped training in neck restraints before Derek Chauvin used one to kill George Floyd. They need to be banned. Not training officers to do something they’ve seen on video a thousand times is not going to stop them from doing it, it’s just going to mean they’re imitating a video and feeling like a badass killer while doing it. Again: Ban them. ​​The Minneapolis City Council and a Hennepin County judge have done just that while the council works on the longer-term project of dismantling the police department. Denver, Colorado similarly banned chokeholds and carotid compressions “with no exceptions.”

Loopholes need to be closed. City budgets need to take away a lot of police’s budget. Chokeholds need to be banned.

House Democrats are poised to pass statehood for Washington, D.C., next week as Senate support grows

By Stephen Wolf

This could be a major step forward not just for D.C. residents, but for progress in this country.

Understanding 'law and order' in 2020 (Hint: It's about white supremacy)

By Cara Zelaya

Every Tuesday, you get a new episode of my weekly show on our Daily Kos YouTube channel. In these short five- to 10-minute videos, I’ll take a dive into the historical background of current events and contextualize it for all of you. Check out the first episode, which premiered today. (Content warning: racism and racist language discussed.) YouTube Video

Have you heard the phrase "law and order" a lot recently? Did you know that phrase comes from decades of political operatives dog-whistling to their racist supporters that they too are, in fact, racists?

Joe Biden is weak with young Democrats, and Elizabeth Warren would best win them over

By Kos

No age group supports Democrats more strongly than young people, so the more excited and activated they are, the better for Biden and, perhaps more importantly, for Democrats down the ballot. We need the enthusiastic turnout of the youth. Biden himself doesn’t seem capable of generating that excitement, so there’s nothing he can do to better gin up youth support than to pick a vice presidential candidate who gets this demographic on the bandwagon. And as far as this poll is concerned, that’s Warren or Abrams. And Abrams is disappointingly no longer under consideration. As I’ve written several times, a VP’s job is to help the ticket get elected, bringing aboard people who might otherwise not be reachable by the nominee. Hillary Clinton screwed up in 2016 by picking someone she thought could “step into her shoes” if she were incapacitated instead of someone who would help heal a deeply divided party. Until the Black Lives Matter protest happened, that rift remained unhealed—there was still huge mistrust from the party’s activist Bernie-centric wing. ​

Who are you hoping the vice presidential pick will be? Let me know in the comments below. I’d love to see where our Daily Kos community stands these days.

