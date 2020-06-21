Civil rights activist uses Selena Gomez’s Instagram to share unseen footage from 1960

Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 June 2020 18:15 Hits: 6

As protests continue across the country following the death of George Floyd—an unarmed Black man murdered at the hands of the police—some celebrities and influencers are using their online platforms to share the mic with Black voices. Putting their privilege to use, these celebrities are sharing resources in the fight to end racial injustice as well as giving Black activists space to tell their stories and promote conversations surrounding the movement to end police brutality. Among celebrities using their privilege to support #BlackLivesMatter is former Disney star Selena Gomez.

Gomez—who is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram, with 180 million followers—has been using her social media to highlight and share the stories of Black activists, including a notable Instagram takeover by Ruby Bridges on June 14. Known as the first Black student to attend an all-white school in the South in 1960, Bridges became a civil rights icon at the age of 6. She took over Gomez’s Instagram account to share her experiences with racism in addition to never-before-seen footage from the day she entered first grade at New Orleans' William Frantz Elementary School.

After thanking Gomez for the opportunity to speak on her platform and to her followers directly, Bridges spoke of the reason she wanted to share the unseen footage now: "It will help you to understand why I think we Black and brown sisters and brothers need to stand united in this fight to save Black and brown lives,” she said on Instagram Live before sharing the video. “I want you to remember that it is all of our shared history. This is your legacy, too.”

The footage she shared came from the documentary "The Children Were Watching," which was produced by Drew Associates. In the video post's caption, Bridges shared that she wanted to "show the courage that our Black & Brown Families had during the Civil Rights Movement of 1960” in addition to sharing a story connected to her own. The documentary clips not only depict a young Bridges being escorted into her school by U.S. Marshals; they highlight the families who were against school integration as well as those who were in support.

“I felt like it was important to show our Brown brothers and sisters that they were also involved in the Civil Rights Movement, especially that day when I entered the school,” Bridges said in the video post’s caption. “You will see footage that highlights the courageous Gabriel family and moments around Daisy Gabriel, a mother who was trying to bring her daughter to school the day that I integrated the school. It is such a heart wrenching video to see the sacrifices she had to make trying to bring her daughter to school that day as well. It was important to me to show her story to the world.”

Bridges, who is now 65-years-old, urged Gomez’s followers to stay united to fight for and “protect Black & Brown lives!” Reflecting on Bridges’ age, one can see that desegregation did not occur all that long ago. The fight for inclusivity and racial injustice is ongoing, and these kinds of big strides in the movement were made relatively recently. We must continue to uplift Black voices in order to end racial injustice and discrimination.

