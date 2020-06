Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 June 2020 13:42 Hits: 8

Counterterrorism detectives have taken over an investigation into a stabbing rampage that killed three people as they sat in an English park on Saturday night. A 25-year-old Libyan man was arrested at the scene.

