Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 June 2020 15:20 Hits: 11

KLANG: PKR MPs are adamant that their president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim must be the prime ministerial candidate as opposed to deposed Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/06/21/pkr-mps-say-it-again-yes-to-anwar-as-pm-no-to-dr-mahathir