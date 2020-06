Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 June 2020 15:24 Hits: 9

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): Malaysia’s air quality is unlikely to be affected by Sunday (June 21) morning’s double volcanic eruption of Mount Merapi in Yogyakarta, spewing a column of grey ash 6,000m into the air.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/06/21/merapi039s-eruption-unlikely-to-affect-air-quality-says-metmalaysia