Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 June 2020 13:52 Hits: 8

Vladimir Putin is considering running for a new term as Russia's president if voters approve constitutional changes that would enable him to do so, Russian news agencies quoted him as saying in an interview on Sunday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/russia-putin-may-seek-another-term-constitutional-changes-12856458