Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 June 2020 14:08 Hits: 8

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Sunday said he was in the room with President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping when they met, but never heard the U.S. president ask for China's help in winning re-election.

