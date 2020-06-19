The taboo of menstruation in Madagascar, an obstacle to women's emancipation

Category: World Published on Friday, 19 June 2020 14:56 Hits: 2

For women in Madagascar, having their monthly period is more than just an inconvenience. Having access to toilets, clean water or even disposable sanitary protection is a luxury out of reach to most of them. Our reporters went to investigate on the island, where due to a lack of access to basic infrastructure and necessities – but also because of beliefs, taboos and humiliation – menstrual hygiene is a battle for millions of women, with serious consequences for their empowerment, education and health.

