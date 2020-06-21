The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

France shakes off Covid-19 doldrums as cinemas prepare to reopen Monday

Cinemas in France have been closed for three months - and Monday marks the long-awaited reopening. The Covid-19 pandemic plunged the cinema industry into financial difficulty, and cinemas across the country are hoping to tempt back the crowds. But there are fewer films on offer, as distributors decided to wait until summer to release box office favourites. James André and Clovis Casali visited Paris's legendary cinema Le Grand Rex to see how it is preparing for the grand reopening.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20200621-cinemas-in-france-prepare-to-reopen-on-monday

