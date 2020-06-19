The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

She's a Cop : Advocates Scoff at Former Orlando Police Chief Val Demings as Potential Biden Running Mate Amid Racial Injustice Uprising

Category: World Hits: 1

Julia Conley, staff writer
Progressives and racial justice advocates are pushing back against speculation that Rep. Val Demings is a likely contender for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's running mate, saying it is not "the right moment" to choose a former police chief as a vice presidential candidate. 

Read more https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/06/19/shes-cop-advocates-scoff-former-orlando-police-chief-val-demings-potential-biden?cd-origin=rss

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version