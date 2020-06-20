Transgender activists pioneered the legal path that led to this week's stunning Supreme Court win

Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 June 2020 18:30 Hits: 0

When I interviewed then-candidate Barack Obama in April 2008 for the LGBTQ magazine The Advocate, he said he believed that if he were elected president he could help push through legislation that would outlaw anti-gay bias in the workplace—what was then called the Employment Non-Discrimination Act, or ENDA.

"You think it's transgender-inclusive?" I asked immediately. The gay rights movement had been struggling to get some version of ENDA through Congress for more than three decades, ever since New York Rep. Bella Abzug first introduced the Equality Act back in 1974. Whether the latest iteration of the bill would also protect transgender Americans had become a divisive flashpoint for the LGBTQ movement.

"I think that’s going to be tough," Obama responded, saying that he hoped it would cover gender identity. "We’ve got some Democrats who are willing to vote for a noninclusive bill, but we lose them on an inclusive bill, and we just may not be able to generate the votes. I don’t know."

That was a decent summation of where the legislation stood a dozen years ago—legislation that to this day hasn't been enacted into law. But the watershed Supreme Court ruling this week banning workplace discrimination against LGBTQ Americans was made all the sweeter by the integral role transgender activists played in securing the win.

Within the LGBTQ rights movement in 2008, transgender individuals were still given short shrift and, frankly, they were treated deplorably. The thinking of the larger, more heteronormative groups like the Human Rights Campaign was that trans rights were just too controversial. Instead, a bill banning discrimination based on sexual orientation should be passed first and gender identity protections could be tacked on at a later date, like an afterthought. In fact, that's exactly what happened in 2007 when a bill covering only sexual orientation passed the U.S. House of Representatives but stalled in the Senate. The logic was both discriminatory and specious since states like New York had passed a gay-only bill in 2002 but a handful of years later still hadn't managed to enact gender identity protections. Ultimately, New York wouldn't add gender identity protections to its human rights law until just last year, 17 years later.

But back in Washington in 2009, the fact that the largest LGBT lobby group, the Human Rights Campaign, was still trying to erase transgender folks from the equation became perfectly clear to me in November when I was covering the first Senate hearing on ENDA in seven years. It was also the first-ever hearing on a trans-inclusive version of bill but included exactly zero transgender witnesses. The exclusion of transgender testimony was preposterous since trans folks face considerably more hurdles to gaining and keeping employment than most lesbians and gay men do, and their stories and struggle for dignity are so moving at a deeply human level. When I realized the Senate hearing would include no trans testimony, I kept thinking, how can you host a hearing on this legislation without hearing from trans individuals?

Apparently, the gay advocates who had organized the hearing also realized the trans erasure wasn't going to be a good look and lined up a pre-hearing press briefing that featured retired Army Col. Diane Schroer, who the year before had won a groundbreaking discrimination case with the help of the ACLU against the Library of Congress. Schroer, who served for 25 years and completed over 450 parachute jumps as a Special Forces officer, had landed a job in the wake of September 11 as a terrorism research analyst for the library after retiring from the Army. But when she informed her future supervisor she was in the process of transitioning from “David to Diane,” as she put it, the offer was quickly rescinded.

"I was stunned and dismayed," Schroer explained of her dismissal at the 2009 press conference. "I was the same person, and I knew in my heart that I was well qualified for the position," she said, adding that the U.S. government had spent 30 years and a million dollars educating her and perfecting her counter-terrorism skills.

"A capricious decision," she continued, "made in the blink of an eye, and blindly supported by an entire government institution turned my life upside down and questioned my fundamental value as a person, a professional, and as an American."

It sounded witness worthy to me at the time and it still does today. But for a multitude of reasons (too many to address here), the employment nondiscrimination measure stalled during the first two years of Obama's presidency while a bill that added hate crimes protections for both gay and transgender individuals and the repeal of the military's gay ban both passed—barely—before the close of the 111th Congress. While some smaller pro-gay measures had previously cleared Congress, passing a stand-alone repeal bill and trans-inclusive legislation—that for the first time in 225 years explicitly entered "gender identity" into the U.S. Code—was undeniably historic.

But the employment protections bill that most LGBTQ activists believed would pass before repeal of the military's gay ban was perhaps doomed from the start by the lingering rift over the inclusion of trans Americans. It wasn't a trans problem, it was a gay problem. And while some might have called it a difference in strategic thinking, to me it was a twin byproduct of Washington's conservative culture and the inability of many gay rights advocates working within that culture to view the humanity of trans activists as equal to their own.

The beauty of this week's Supreme Court win that helped cauterize this gaping hole in LGBTQ legal protections was that it was pioneered by transgender plaintiffs. That's the discovery I made as I was reporting a story on Title VII for The Advocate in 2014. In the early- to mid-aughts, transgender litigants like Diane Schroer began building a body of legal wins in the federal courts based on "sex" discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Then in December of 2011, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals made the explicit connection between anti-trans bias and discrimination based on "sex" in Glenn v. Brumby, which was brought by the advocacy group Lambda Legal on behalf of Vandy Beth Glenn. Similar to Schroer, Glenn was dismissed from her position as a legislative editor with the Georgia General Assembly when she informed her boss she had transitioned.

Several months later, the push to broaden the federal interpretation of "sex" discrimination to include gender identity also got a shot in the arm from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the work of Commissioner Chai Feldblum in Macy v. Holder, a case brought by the Transgender Law Center. The unanimous ruling in April 2012 by the five EEOC commissioners was binding for all federal agencies. But importantly, it also gave federal judges who might newly be hearing cases on the issue another point of reference as they made their rulings. If they chose to part ways with the EEOC decision in their own ruling, they would likely have to explain that departure.

Once a body of rulings extending Title VII's prohibition on "sex" discrimination to anti-trans bias had been established, legal advocates built on those wins to further extend protections to gay, lesbian, and bisexual individuals. The EEOC issued another instructive ruling in 2014 doing just that in Baldwin vs. Dept. of Transportation. And in 2017, a landmark appeals court ruling in the Seventh Circuit came in a case called Hively v. Ivy Tech Community College of Indiana brought by Lambda Legal on behalf of Kimberly Hively, an instructor who was fired from the college for being a lesbian.

The cases that finally reached the Supreme Court last year involved discrimination based on both gender identity and sexual orientation, and the high court ultimately extended protections to both classes of Americans under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Aimee Stephens, the transgender plaintiff who was fired from her job as a funeral director in suburban Detroit for transitioning, sadly didn't live to see the victorious outcome of her case at the high court. She died in May at the age of 59. But her legacy, and that of other trans activists who pushed federal civil rights law in the direction of greater equity, will live on in the freedom and dignity they helped secure for transgender Americans for generations to come. Not only did Stephens’ Supreme Court triumph help undercut the Trump administration’s all-out attack on transgender individuals, it opened up whole new avenues of litigation to establish more rights for transgender Americans.

