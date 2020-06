Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 June 2020 00:37 Hits: 8

President Donald Trump has held his first major rally in months in a bid to boost his chances of reelection. Though the crowd was smaller than expected, health officials warned the event could spark a surge in cases.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/trump-holds-tulsa-rally-amid-protests-coronavirus-concerns/a-53885629?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf