Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 June 2020 09:39 Hits: 11

Wineries around Cape Town fear a nine-week alcohol sales ban will leave a bad hangover that outlasts the coronavirus pandemic, as South African bottles lose their spots on international shelves and thousands of jobs are lost.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-booze-ban-causes-headache-for-south-african-winemakers-12856004