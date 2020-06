Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 June 2020 01:22 Hits: 7

Voting has started in Serbia in a parliamentary election expected to tighten President Aleksandar Vucic’s ruling party's grip on power amid an opposition boycott in Europe’s first national election since the coronavirus pandemic shuttered most of the continent.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/serbian-parliamentary-elections-vucic-kosovo-talks/30682230.html