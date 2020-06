Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 June 2020 01:45 Hits: 9

After a public confrontation with Attorney General William Barr, Geoffrey Berman has agreed to step down. The prominent federal prosecutor had been investigating associates of Donald Trump.

