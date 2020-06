Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 June 2020 05:39 Hits: 9

President Donald Trump launched his comeback rally Saturday by defining the upcoming election as a stark choice between national heritage and left-wing radicalism. But his intended show of political force amid a pandemic featured thousands of empty seats and new coronavirus cases on his own campaign staff.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200621-thousands-of-empty-seats-at-trump-s-comeback-rally-in-tulsa