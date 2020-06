Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 June 2020 09:32 Hits: 8

KULAI: Delay in the 192km double-tracking rail project between Gemas and Johor Baru will not see an increase in cost, says Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/06/21/gemas-jb-rail-project-delay-will-not-cost-more-says-tok-pa