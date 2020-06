Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 June 2020 07:37 Hits: 8

The guitar that grunge rock icon Kurt Cobain played during his legendary 1993 MTV Unplugged performance sold Saturday for a record $6 million, the auction house said.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/kurt-cobain-unplugged-guitar-6-million-auction-record-mtv-1993-12856032