Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 June 2020 14:22 Hits: 6

Two days after the Catholic bishop of El Paso, Mark Seitz, knelt with a dozen other priests in a silent prayer for George Floyd holding a “Black Lives Matter” sign,…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/no-justice-no-peace-why-catholic-priests-are-kneeling-with-george-floyd-protesters/