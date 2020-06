Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 June 2020 14:25 Hits: 7

These are trying times. A global recession sparked by the coronavirus pandemic, and widespread civil unrest, have created a combustible mix of angst – stressors that heighten the risk for…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/what-buddhism-and-science-can-teach-each-other-and-us-about-the-universe/