Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 June 2020 14:59 Hits: 7

The office will implement a new law aimed at cracking down on dissent, terrorism and "collusion with foreign powers." In addition, bodies in all Hong Kong government departments will be directly answerable to Beijing.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/china-to-set-up-national-security-bureau-in-hong-kong/a-53883614?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf