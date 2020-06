Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 June 2020 17:46 Hits: 7

The memoir by ex-national security adviser John Bolton portrays the president as corrupt and incompetent. The Trump administration had sought to stop its release, saying the book could spill classified information.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/trump-bid-to-block-ex-aide-john-bolton-s-book-knocked-back/a-53884865?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf