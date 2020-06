Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 June 2020 18:22 Hits: 8

Blacks make up a much greater proportion of the US prison population than whites. This is down to more than a century of systemic legal injustices — racist policing practices are just one part of the problem.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/blacks-in-the-us-targeted-by-an-unfair-justice-system/a-53884696?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf