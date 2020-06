Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 June 2020 11:01 Hits: 2

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Lu Shaye, the Chinese ambassador to France, discussed the current tensions between Beijing and Washington. He also talked about China charging two detained Canadians with spying, plus the situation in Hong Kong and the new outbreak of Covid-19 cases in Beijing.

