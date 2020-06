Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 June 2020 12:37 Hits: 2

In early 2018, Pakistani journalist Taha Siddiqui fled his homeland after having escaped a kidnapping attempt. Two years later, he and his photojournalist wife, Sara Farid, have opened “The Dissident Club” in Paris – where dissidents from all over the world are welcome to openly speak their minds. FRANCE 24 reports.

