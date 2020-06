Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 June 2020 12:53 Hits: 3

China will set up a "national security agency" in Hong Kong to oversee a forthcoming new law aimed at cracking down on dissent in the city, state media said on Saturday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200620-china-to-create-national-security-agency-in-hong-kong-despite-international-concerns