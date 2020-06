Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 June 2020 14:08 Hits: 7

Turkey on Saturday said Khalifa Haftar's forces in eastern Libya need to withdraw from the strategic city of Sirte for a lasting ceasefire and accused France of "jeopardising" NATO security by backing him.

