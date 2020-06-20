The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Macron orders inquiry after ex-prosecutor decries political ‘pressure’ in Fillon probe

In a twist in the fake jobs trial of former French prime minister François Fillon, President Emmanuel Macron asked on Friday the Supreme Judicial Council to investigate a former top prosecutor’s allegations that political pressure was put on the criminal justice system in the early months of the process, when Fillon was a candidate in the 2017 presidential elections.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200620-macron-orders-inquiry-after-ex-prosecutor-decries-political-pressure-in-fillon-probe

