Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 June 2020 16:29 Hits: 7

Pressing ahead in a pandemic, US President Donald Trump looked to reverse a decline in his political fortunes Saturday by returning to the format that has so often energized him and his loyal supporters: a raucous, no-holds-barred rally before tens of thousands of ardent fans, this time in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200620-trump-hopes-to-energize-re-election-campaign-with-large-oklahoma-rally