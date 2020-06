Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 June 2020 20:05 Hits: 13

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile on Saturday increased its estimate of cases and deaths caused by the coronavirus while a labour union at state-owned Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, confirmed that a second company employee had died in the pandemic.

