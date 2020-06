Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 June 2020 19:57 Hits: 9

Seattle police on Saturday said they were investigating the fatal shooting of one person and wounding of another in a part of the city occupied by activists protesting against police brutality and racial inequality across America.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/teenager-killed-in-seattle-protest-zone-shooting--one-wounded-12855536