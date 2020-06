Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 June 2020 20:07 Hits: 9

A 29-year-old woman has been identified as a suspect in setting fire to the Wendy's restaurant in Atlanta where police shot and killed Rayshard Brooks a week ago, the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department said on Saturday.

