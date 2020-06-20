New DNC 'Descent' ad encapsulates all the ways Trump has 'brought America down with him'

Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 June 2020 17:00 Hits: 3

Say this for the impeached popular-vote losing, white supremacist, wanna-be dictator, grifting demagogue squatting in the Oval Office—he makes for good opposition ad fodder. Like this one done by the DNC for Joe Biden called "Descent."

"Five years ago Donald Trump descended to the basement of Trump Tower," the narrator says over video of that gross golden escalator ride he took to announce his candidacy. "For the last five years," it continues, "he's brought America down with him." Then the ad launches into a litany of what Trump has managed to destroy in just three-and-a-half years: "attacking health care for people with preexisting conditions; giving massive tax cuts to billionaires, not working families; praising white supremacists, stoking racial division; losing 300,000 jobs in a failed trade war with China; locking children in cages."

"He ignored science on coronavirus and misled the American people," the ad continues, then shows a snippet of Trump saying it would "miraculously go away," but "It didn't. Now, over 100,000 dead Americans, 20 million jobs destroyed. Recession." And then again a video snippet of Trump saying "No, I don't take responsibility at all." Then it hits national security and how he "shredded our alliances and turned our military on American citizens," showing video of the attack on protesters in Lafayette Square and Trump's Bible photo op. "You have the power to end the descent of our nation, to choose justice, unity, leadership," the ad concludes. "Because we can't afford four more years of Trump."

This is part of a five-week, six-figure ad buy the DNC will run, focused on hitting Trump "for four years of failures driven by his own ego and self-interest and defined by his incompetence as a leader," the DNC said. Other ads will focus specifically on Trump's trade dispute with China as well has his failed leadership at the outset of the coronavirus crisis.

