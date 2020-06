Category: World Published on Friday, 19 June 2020 20:17 Hits: 0

This week, the United States passed another grim milestone when its number of coronavirus-related deaths passed the number of Americans killed in World War I. Historians have estimated the number…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/new-report-reveals-why-world-experts-are-horrified-by-the-american-coronavirus-trends/