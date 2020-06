Category: World Published on Friday, 19 June 2020 15:40 Hits: 2

It's a historic moment for sub-Saharan Africa: Malawi is repeating its presidential elections after months of protests. Could this be a milestone for democracy in a country plagued by corruption and poverty?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/malawi-heads-for-historic-election-rerun/a-53874060?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf