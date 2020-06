Category: World Published on Friday, 19 June 2020 16:23 Hits: 0

Sexual violence in Syria's prisons is brutal and widespread. Why does it get little attention? Why do the perpetrators appear to act with impunity? Legal activists are seeking justice in Germany for thousands of victims.

