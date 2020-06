Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 June 2020 09:04 Hits: 8

Protesters toppled and set ablaze a statue of a Confederate general in Washington DC, following nationwide rallies to mark Juneteenth, the day commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

