Thousands of Beijing residents queue for hours to get tested after new Covid-19 cases

Category: World Published on Friday, 19 June 2020 15:38 Hits: 2

Thousands of Beijing residents have been queuing for hours in front of the city’s hospitals in the hopes of getting tested for Covid-19, after new cases of the virus were first reported on June 12. In the past week, at least 158 new cases have been identified in the capital city. On June 18, the Chinese government said that they have the epidemic under control but many people are terrified of a second wave of the virus that killed more than 4,000 people the first time round.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/content/20200619-china-beijing-covid-19-new-cases-line-testing-hospitals