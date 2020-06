Category: World Published on Friday, 19 June 2020 16:24 Hits: 1

The documentary "Libya, the infernal trap", by FRANCE 24 reporters Julie Dungelhoeff, Catherine Norris-Trent and Abdallah Malkawi, won the award for best work on refugees at the One World Media Awards 2020.

